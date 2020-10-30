SDDA hosts COVID friendly Halloween week activities

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Downtown Development Association has hosted a few activities this week for everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and from a distance.

From a pumpkin scavenger hunt to strolling medieval themed characters downtown, there is something for everyone to participate in this Halloween.

Greg Beam is the executive director of the SDDA. He said this year, they had to do what they could with what they had.

“It’s challenging for everyone to let go of what they always did. We just got to be open to new opportunities and adventures and ways of doing things. The community has been supportive of that,” Greg explained.

People can participate in the activities the entire Halloween week. Beam said it was a way for everyone to participate without having a large gathering of people.

“Looking towards upcoming holidays, I think however we can stretch out those activities over longer periods of time, that is going to be the best route for quite a while, I think for event planners and communities,” Beam explained.

For a list of the Halloween Week happenings in Staunton, click here.

