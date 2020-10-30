Shenandoah National Park seeks public’s input on restoration of Meadow Run watershed

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park is seeking the public’s input regarding the restoration of the Meadow Run watershed in the south district of Shenandoah National Park, northeast of Crimora, Va.

According to a press release from the Shenandoah National Park, decades of acid rain from regional air pollution has affected soil and water quality in the wilderness watershed, resulting in negative impacts to aquatic species and overall forest health.

The national park is evaluating a few options to improve ecosystem health in Meadow Run. The watershed is pH - impaired under Section 303d of the Clean Water Act.

One option includes applying limestone sand across the landscape to reduce the negative effects of acid rain. The national park says this has proven to be an effective method for improving soil and water chemistry, where it has been applied in similar forested landscapes of the Mid-Atlantic.

The proposal should restore terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and benefit plants and wildlife. As part of the planning process, three alternative options will be evaluated. You can learn more about those options here.

Public comment will begin on Oct. 30 and run through Nov. 15. During this time, you can choose to mail written comments to the park’s headquarters in Luray or submit comments electronically at the project website link.

