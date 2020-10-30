Timeout with TJ: Episode 22 - Dan Rolfe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 22 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Fort Defiance High School football head coach Dan Rolfe. They discuss Fort Defiance’s recent turnaround, how Rolfe became Fort’s head coach, and preparing for a spring season in 2021. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Rolfe names his top five coaching influences.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.