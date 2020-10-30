Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 22 - Dan Rolfe

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 22 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Fort Defiance High School football head coach Dan Rolfe. They discuss Fort Defiance’s recent turnaround, how Rolfe became Fort’s head coach, and preparing for a spring season in 2021. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Rolfe names his top five coaching influences.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Dan Rolfe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Dan Rolfe

Sports

VHSL approved to move forward with plan for return to sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
High school sports are returning to Virginia in December.

News

Mickens looking to make mark on Staunton program

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mickens looking to make mark on Staunton program

News

Running back depth key for Dukes

Updated: 21 hours ago
Running back depth key for Dukes

Latest News

Sports

Mickens looking to make mark on Staunton basketball program

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Terrell Mickens is in charge of one of the most successful boys basketball programs in VHSL history.

Sports

Dukes boast depth at running back

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison is loaded at the running back position.

News

VHSL School of the Week: Staunton

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
VHSL School of the Week: Staunton

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Staunton

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Sports teams at Staunton High School are preparing for more changes and updates for the 2020-2021 school year.

Sports

DiNucci preparing to start for Cowboys Sunday night

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Ben DiNucci could be making his first NFL start Sunday night.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 21 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former Turner Ashby High School and James Madison University women’s basketball star Nikki Newman.