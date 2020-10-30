Advertisement

VEC warns citizens of fraud emails, calls concerning unemployment insurance

(WLUC)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is warning citizens that they have received reports of individuals being targeted across the country with scam emails and telephone calls seeking to gain access to their personal information for unemployment insurance.

According to a press release from the VEC, the fake emails and calls give the appearance of coming from the U.S. Department of Labor of the VEC and ask customers to click on links in the email or to press a button to take with a representative to answer questions on the phone.

The VEC says they will never ask for all nine digits of a social security number to identify a claimant.

If you have received a fraudulent call and have given away any personal information to a potential fraudster to contact the Federal Trade Commission to report the potential identity theft at https://www.identitytheft.gov/?utm_source=takeaction.

The VEC also suggests filing a police report with your local police department.

