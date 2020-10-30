Veterans, Gold Star families, and fifth grade students to receive free admission to national parks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people will now get free access to all Department of Interior managed lands and waters, which includes national parks like Shenandoah National Park.

Beginning Veterans Day on November 11, all U.S. armed service veterans and Gold Star dependents will be eligible for free admission indefinitely.

Fifth-graders will join fourth-graders and can get free access, too, through Aug. 31, 2021.

“Folks need to go to the website and get a voucher," Claire Comer, a public information officer with SNP, said. "We can’t simply waive entrance fees without that voucher.”

She said allowing more students in for free allows them to “make a classroom out of the park.”

“They get to come into the park and make the park an outdoor classroom,” Comer said. “That’s certainly never more important than now when folks are not able to go into their own classrooms.”

For more information about the fifth-grade voucher, click here.

