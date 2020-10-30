Advertisement

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,456 on Friday

2,811,824 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 179,639 positive cases.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of October 30, 2020.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of October 30, 2020.(Virginia Department of Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101.

As of Friday, October 30, Virginia has had 179,639 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,456 case increase since Thursday, out of 27,939 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.2% of the newest tests coming back positive. Seven additional deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 3,643.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, October 13, Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Northam also addressed voting in the commonwealth, and the fiber cut that has caused the websites of the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Elections Citizen Portal, among others, to slow and crash this morning.

Northam also addressed CARES Act funding towards schools and the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. Northam said Juneteenth, a holiday to celebrate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S., is now a permanent statewide holiday.

This was the governor’s first briefing since his and First Lady Northam’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.

For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,380 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and one licensed nursing facility is reporting PPE supply problems such as needing N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of October 30

By October 30, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 166,551 confirmed cases and 13,088 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 2,606,664 PCR tests and 205,160 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.)

A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 6.4% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below.

At this point, 12,511 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 3,643 have died of causes related to the disease.

The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level.

Where are our local cases?

The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. October 30. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 6,953 total cases

• Augusta County - 701 (+14 from Thursday)

• Bath County - 25 (+1 from Thursday)

• Buena Vista - 124 (+3 from Thursday)

• Harrisonburg - 3,113 (+63 from Thursday)

• Highland County - 10

• Lexington - 246 (+7 from Thursday)

• Rockbridge County - 153

• Rockingham County - 1,777 (+8 from Thursday)

• Staunton - 404 (+2 from Thursday)

• Waynesboro - 400 (+1 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 39, with 13 in long-term care facilities, 2 in a healthcare setting, 19 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 2,717 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 82,892

Local percent positivity: 8.4%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 4,027 total cases

• Clarke County - 121

• Frederick County - 1,195 (+9 from Thursday)

• Page County - 483 (+1 from Thursday)

• Shenandoah County - 986 (+11 from Thursday)

• Warren County - 615 (+10 from Thursday)

• Winchester - 627 (+6 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 50, with 17 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 17 in congregate settings, and 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting and 1 in a child care setting | 1,134 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 76,851

Local percent positivity: 5.3%

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case. Individual health districts may track cases as "active" and "non-active," but that data is not published anywhere in aggregate.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of October 30, at least 19,929 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,065.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department.

There are 23,990 total cases in West Virginia as of Oct. 30.

Hardy County: 107 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 77 total COVID-19 cases

Grant County: 198 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Thursday)

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department’s numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

The statewide situation in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam said during his Sept. 15 COVID-19 briefing that $42 million in CARES Act funding has been funded for additional PPE distribution, and the Virginia National Guard is continuing to help with COVID-19 testing events.

Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. An executive order for the Hampton Roads area was placed on Friday, July 21, meaning the area’s restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Northam said that the eastern region of the commonwealth has seen an increase in the percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia officially entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1. Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open, along with restaurants, as long as there is no bar seating. Gyms can be open at 75% capacity, and entertainment venues can be open at 50% capacity. There is a 250-person gathering limit.

Executive Order 63 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that can be enforced here.

Executive Order 55, the ‘Stay at Home’ order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a ‘Safer at Home’ order, encouraging Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible as the safest way to prevent COVID-19′s spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely.

The Virginia Supreme Court’s judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. But a few weeks later, on June 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Gov. Northam’s request to halt all eviction proceedings through at least June 28.

DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and continue to open up more customer service centers around the state for appointments to handle business that can only be carried out in-person.

Extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations, and Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections.

More information on Virginia entering Phase 3 can be found here.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Positive COVID-19 case reported within Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Officials confirmed that one employee within the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General Court District has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

HFD Going Door to Door on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Overnight forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Veterans, Gold Star families, and fifth grade students to receive free admission to national parks

Updated: 11 hours ago
Some people will now get free access to all Department of Interior managed lands and waters, which includes national parks like Shenandoah National Park. Beginning Veterans Day on November 11, all U.S. armed service veterans and Gold Star dependents will be eligible for free admission indefinitely. Fifth-graders will join fourth-graders and can get free access, too, through Aug. 31, 2021. “Folks need to go to the website and get a voucher," Claire Comer, a public information officer with SNP, said. "We can’t simply waive entrance fees without that voucher.” She said allowing more students in for free allows them to “make a classroom out of the park.” “They get to come into the park and make the park an outdoor classroom,” Comer said. “That’s certainly never more important than now when folks are not able to go into their own classrooms.” For more information about the fifth-grade voucher, click here.

Latest News

News

25% of voters in Page County have already cast their ballot

Updated: 11 hours ago
With five days left until Election Day, the registrar’s office in Page County reported 25% of voters have voted early or sent their ballot in by mail on Wednesday. Carol Gaunt, the general registrar for the county, said they’ve sent out roughly 1,600 mail-in ballots, and 1,220 have been marked and sent back to the county. Thursday afternoon, a line stayed pretty constant on the second floor of the county government building as more people were voting early. On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked Virginians to bring their mail-in ballots to their local registrar’s office if they have not mailed in their ballot yet. Virginians must send out their mail-in ballot and have it postmarked by Tuesday with it arriving by Friday at noon for it to be counted. Gaunt said she believes dropping off your ballot is a good idea for peace of mind, and her staff will help to make the process as easy as possible for voters. “We do have the drop bag here in our office and if you come into our building or come to the back parking lot we will come down and pick the ballot up from you,” Gaunt said. She said on Thursday night, her election officers will get their final training before the big day on Tuesday. You can continue to vote early in Page County until Saturday Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at the registrar’s office.

News

Open Doors moving to former Red Front Supermarket for temporary shelter

Updated: 11 hours ago
What was once home to Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg for decades, will now be helping the city’s homeless. In the past, Open Doors changed location every week, going from church-to0-hurch, around the Friendly City, but because of COVID-19, the shelter’s executive director, Joel Ballew, said that wasn’t going to be an option this year as the pandemic continues. “Because of the pandemic, there are different cleaning protocols that we have to follow. If there was another group scheduled to be in a church building one night a week, or even if the congregation was using their building on Sunday morning, it all of a sudden presents all kinds of new maneuvering considerations that we have to think about," he said. That changes when guests can be hosted in a building that is completely unused. “That eliminates some of those big question marks about how do we ensure that our guests and staff are safe,” Ballew said. Open Doors is hoping to have the former supermarket ready for guests by November 4. They still plan to host 40 guests per night. For those familiar with the former Red Front Supermarket layout, Ballew said about half of the sales floor and checkout will be where the guests sleep, which allows plenty of space to socially-distance. Where the bank once stood will have tables set up for meals and downtime and the old meat department will be used, as well. “We’ll serve [meals] out of the area that was the meat department," Ballew said. "That gave us a setup for some of the infrastructure that we needed for a kitchen and those kinds of things.” Over the next few days, Ballew said they are looking for volunteers to help load and unload shelter items, organize and sort supplies over the next few days to have the shelter ready by next week. This will be the shelter’s temporary location until the Open Doors season ends in April 2021.

News

Second amendment sanctuary city meeting shows majority of Staunton residents don’t want it

Updated: 11 hours ago
Debate over the second amendment had a lot of people speaking out Thursday night in Staunton. Staunton City Council wanted to hear about second amendment sanctuaries, a designation that would mean the locality would not use city funds to enforce some gun rules or laws. Ten months after the idea of a second amendment sanctuary city was put to rest in Staunton, a new council majority allowed for a public meeting on the topic. “Our intention tonight is simply to listen to you the public,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. For two and 1/2 hours, city council listened to the public speak both in-person and through Zoom. “Frankly, this is a hoax and a sham public hearing and we all should be disgraced and embarrassed for it happening here in our city,” said Staunton resident Daniel McCauley. More than twice as many Staunton residents spoke against the city becoming a second amendment sanctuary city as those for it. Many asked the Council to focus on issues in the city. “Each of you has taken an oath to uphold the constitution of the United States and the state of Virginia,” said Staunton resident Randolph Burton. “I don’t necessarily like or agree with all of the laws, but I don’t get to pick and choose which ones I have to follow.” Those in favor of Staunton becoming a 2A sanctuary city talked about the importance of defending themselves and in case the government should become tyrannical. “We view that, second amendment as the canary in the coalmine. When that canary goes there’ll be nothing to protect us from all our other rights going away with it,” stated President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League Philip Van Cleave. Some people thanked Mayor Andrea Oakes and city council for giving them the opportunity to talk about the 2nd amendment after having felt silenced earlier in the year. “Our prior city council and Mayor Dull did not allow this 2A topic to be on the agenda,” said Staunton resident Fritz Fairfield. But council also received a lot of criticism for having this hearing during a pandemic, right before an election, and without a specific resolution or proposed policy on the table. Some felt this topic only divides instead of creating unity in Staunton. Augusta County became a second amendment sanctuary city at the end of 2019. Waynesboro held a public hearing but took no action.

Local

Veterans, Gold Star families, and fifth grade students to receive free admission to national parks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Beginning Veterans Day on Nov. 11, all U.S. armed service veterans and Gold Star dependents will be eligible for free admission indefinitely.

Local

Open Doors moving to former Red Front Supermarket for temporary shelter

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
In the past, Open Doors changed location every week, going from church to church, around the Friendly City, but because of COVID-19, the shelter’s Executive Director said that wasn’t going to be an option this year as the pandemic continues.

Local

Second amendment sanctuary city meeting shows majority of Staunton residents don’t want it

Updated: 11 hours ago
Debate over the second amendment had a lot of people speaking out Thursday night in Staunton. Staunton City Council wanted to hear about second amendment sanctuaries, a designation that would mean the locality would not use city funds to enforce some gun rules or laws.