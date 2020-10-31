Advertisement

Another knee injury will sideline Ukwu for 2021 spring season

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti announced Saturday red-shirt junior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu will miss the 2021 spring season with a knee injury.

Ukwu missed the 2019 season after a previous knee injury.

“It’s a big loss,” Cignetti said. “It’s just like 2020, here we go again. It was devastating news, but we have other guys that can step up. I feel so horrible for him.”

This time, it’s the other, non-surgical knee.

“The other knee injury was very significant and required a lot of rehabilitation and it was hard for him,” Cignetti said. “He was really playing well, moving around well. This one, we didn’t think was much, but the MRI showed different.”

Ukwu will have surgery Monday, after an MRI showed a tear in the knee and will be out through the spring.

Cignetti also said red-shirt freshman linebacker Taurus Jones hurt his knee during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I think Taurus had a great chance to be a starter for us and be an impact player,” Cignetti said. "He was just playing at a different level.

The Dukes await further evaluation on his injury.

