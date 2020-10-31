Advertisement

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27 people. More than 800 others were injured.

The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, and triggering a small tsunami in the district of Seferihisar and on Samos. The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

Early on Saturday, onlookers cheered as rescuers lifted teenager Inci Okan out of the rubble of a devastated eight-floor apartment block. Her dog, Fistik, was also rescued, Sozcu newspaper reported. Friends and relatives waited outside the building for news of loved ones still trapped inside, including employees of a dentist’s surgery that was located on the ground floor.

Two other women, aged 53 and 35, were rescued from another collapsed two-story building.

At least 25 people were killed in Izmir, including an elderly woman who drowned, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.

Two teenagers were killed on Samos after being struck by a collapsing wall. At least 19 people were injured on the island, with two, including a 14-year-old, being airlifted to Athens and seven hospitalized on the island, health authorities said.

The small tsunami that hit the Turkish coast also affected Samos, with seawater flooding streets in the main harbor town of Vathi. Authorities warned people to stay away from the coast and from potentially damaged buildings.

The earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6. and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers (10 miles).

It was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as Athens and in Bulgaria. In Turkey, it shook the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage in the city, Turkey’s largest.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 87,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece too.

Authorities warned residents in Izmir not to return to damaged buildings, saying they could collapse in strong aftershocks. Many people spent the night out in the streets, too frightened to return to their homes, even if they sustained no damage, the DHA news agency reported.

More than 3,000 rescue personnel were sent to Izmir, as well as relief supplies. The Turkish Red Crescent set up kitchens.

In a show of solidarity rare in recent months of tense bilateral relations, Greek and Turkish government officials issued mutual messages of solidarity while the presidents of Greece and Turkey held a telephone conversation.

Relations between Turkey and Greece have been particularly tense, with warships from both facing off in the eastern Mediterranean in a dispute over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights. The ongoing tension has led to fears of open conflict between the two neighbors and NATO allies.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: 3 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

Updated: 3 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

Updated: 3 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

News

EndZone 2020- Week 9: Three-game winning streak for Pendleton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
EndZone 2020- Week 9: Three-game winning streak for Pendleton County

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Updated look at West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Updated look at West Virginia high school football teams

News

Staunton local wins Kelly and Ryan's costume contest

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Students take part in peaceful protest on James Madison University’s campus regarding Amy Coney Barr

Updated: 3 hours ago
Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court earlier this week. On Friday afternoon, students came together on the Quad at James Madison University to peacefully protest the 52-48 Senate appointment of Barrett to the Supreme Court and talk about the judiciary system. The event was organized by JMU student Thomas Oxbrough who also led the peaceful protest. The goal of the protest was to educate students on the issues they believe arise in the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court and the judicial system as a whole. Also, to provide a safe space for students to support each other. One of the issues Oxbrough mentioned was how he believes that the 6-3 conservative-led Supreme Court does not represent many minority groups and wishes for other students to be knowledgeable of this underrepresentation. “We need to educate ourselves on the issues before it becomes too late. There are so many problems that are one the judiciary system, as well as others that we didn’t even address today, that are a threat to the minority lives of the American Community and it needs to be addressed,” Oxbrough said. He quoted James Madison at the protest saying, “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance.” Some other talking points of the protest were mental health resources during politically tumultuous times and the importance of voting. Students were able to speak out on why they are personally voting in this election. Students handed out flyers with resources on how to vote and some called for classes to be canceled on Election Day in the upcoming election years.

News

Overnight forecast 10-30-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago