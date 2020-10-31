First Alert Forecast: Cold front to bring showers, wind, and snow for the Allegheny Mountains Sunday

(WHSV) - A cold front will pass through the area Sunday bringing rain showers, windy conditions, and some of the area’s first snow. Temperatures gradually rebound through the rest of next week.

SATURDAY: A dry Halloween evening under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing clouds late, which will allow temperatures to stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A very chilly start to the day as morning temperatures climb into the 40s with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Mostly sunny skies are expected late. Snow showers will arrive to Grant and Pendleton County by sunset. Highs around 60 degrees. Winds will be howling as they will be sustained out of the southwest at 20-30 miles per hour with wind gusts 40+ miles per hour, especially across the higher elevations.

Scattered showers will be with us for the first part of the day Sunday. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. (WHSV)

A cold and blustery night is expected for Sunday night. Evening temperatures in the 40s and 50s with snow showers along and west of US 220. Becoming mostly clear overnight in the Valley with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with wind gusts 30-40 mph. Winds will likely be sustained at 20-30 mph for West Virginia with wind gusts 40-50 mph. Upslope snow showers possible for the Allegheny mountains as 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. A dusting is possible along US 220. Wind chills may drop into the teens and 20s overnight.

MONDAY: A cold start to the work week with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine but cold and breezy with highs only in the upper 40s. Winds sustained out of the west northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Wind chills likely stay in the 30s even during the peak of the afternoon. Upslope snow showers for the Allegheny mountains. Mostly clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Another cold start with morning temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine as temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Still breezy but winds lighter than Monday. Another cold night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again allowing temperatures to rise into the mid 60s for highs. Not as cold overnight but temperatures still falling into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Not as cool overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.