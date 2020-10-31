Gov. Jim Justice and officials announce $101 million+ to go toward roadwork in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joined Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary Byrd White of the Department of Transportation, to announce West Virginia won the largest anti-trust settlement in mountain state’s history.

A lawsuit was filed in 2017 and a settlement was reached against 11 different asphalt and paving companies. The settlement gives the state over 101 million dollars in cash and credits.

Officials said that money will go toward one the bigger problems facing the state, fixing the roads.

“It’s a heck of a day for West Virginia and we’re bringing it to you as we got it,” Justice said.

“When you can get over 100 million dollars to protect the hard working families of our state, lower their tax burdens, and help put money to one of the biggest challenges our state faces, fixing the roads, that’s a darn good day for West Virginia," Morrisey said.

The settlement also tackles anti-competitive practices like eliminating “sweet heart deals” to ensure everyone gets the same prices on asphalt and paving.

