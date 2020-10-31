Staunton exceeds 46 percent early voting turnout

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday is your last chance to vote early in-person or you’ll have to wait until Tuesday to vote at your local voting precinct.

Around the Shenandoah Valley, one city had a large early voting turnout.

As of Thursday, the City of Staunton reported 46% of residents have already voted. That counts in-person voting at City Hall and mail-in ballots.

Staunton’s general registrar Molly Goldsmith said they’ve been busy since early voting began back in September.

She said based on data collected until Oct. 22, older voters were the largest democratic to vote early. Voters 65-years-old and older had the highest turnout, followed by 56 to 65, then 46 to 55, followed by 18-year-olds.

Goldsmith said early voting was strong and steady over the last 44 days in the Queen City.

“We had over 250 each day for the first three days and then it kind of went down.," Goldsmith said. "We have yet to have a day under 100 during the day, so we kind of average 120 to 150 up until this week, where this week we were back up over 200.”

Goldsmith said they hope to exceed 50 percent turnout by Saturday.

Staunton residents can vote at City Hall on Oct. 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Goldsmith said curbside voting is available for disabled, elderly and sick voters.

