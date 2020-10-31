Students take part in peaceful protest on James Madison University’s campus regarding Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court earlier this week.

On Friday afternoon, students came together on the Quad at James Madison University to peacefully protest the 52-48 Senate appointment of Barrett to the Supreme Court and talk about the judiciary system.

The event was organized by JMU student Thomas Oxbrough who also led the peaceful protest. The goal of the protest was to educate students on the issues they believe arise in the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court and the judicial system as a whole. Also, to provide a safe space for students to support each other.

One of the issues Oxbrough mentioned was how he believes that the 6-3 conservative-led Supreme Court does not represent many minority groups and wishes for other students to be knowledgeable of this underrepresentation.

“We need to educate ourselves on the issues before it becomes too late. There are so many problems that are one the judiciary system, as well as others that we didn’t even address today, that are a threat to the minority lives of the American Community and it needs to be addressed,” Oxbrough said.

He quoted James Madison at the protest saying, “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance.”

Some other talking points of the protest were mental health resources during politically tumultuous times and the importance of voting. Students were able to speak out on why they are personally voting in this election.

Students handed out flyers with resources on how to vote and some called for classes to be canceled on Election Day in the upcoming election years.

