Train derails overnight in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Norfolk Southern says 26 rail cars were on their way to Norfolk from Weller, carrying coal. No hazardous substances were a part of the derailment.

The cause of the incident is still being looked into.

EARLIER: A train derailed along Barley Drive overnight near the Roanoke County-Salem City line, according to Roanoke County emergency officials.

The railroad bridge over Barley Drive collapsed, dumping multiple rail cars into the road and Roanoke River.

Norfolk Southern and contractor crews are on scene. A hazmat crew has come and gone.

The train seems to have been carrying coal.

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.