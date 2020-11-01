6th district congressional candidates head around Harrisonburg Saturday encouraging community members to vote

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday, Oct. 31 was the last day to vote early in Virginia. The 6th District Congressional Candidates, Ben Cline and Nick Betts, were in the Harrisonburg area encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to get out and vote.

Incumbent Republican candidate Ben Cline went door-knocking throughout the Harrisonburg area.

“It is only my freshman term, so I’m still introducing myself to a lot of people. And door-knocking up here in Harrisonburg, even though I worked here for many years, had a law practice here, I still enjoyed getting out and knocking doors and talking to people about the issues important to them,” Cline said.

Democratic candidate Nick Betts stopped by the Democratic Headquarters in Harrisonburg to talk with volunteers who were headed out into the community to urge people to vote.

“To let folks know, who haven’t already voted, about where the candidates stand on the issues. It is imperative. This is an important election. It’s a year where we’re in a transition period and let people know what candidates stand for and give folks a choice on the ballot, I think it’s important,” Betts said.

Both Cline and Betts say they hope those who didn’t vote early will head to the polls on Election Day.

“Go out, exercise your civic duty. I appreciate seeing folks out here and I’m sure there will be a lot of folks out here on Tuesday, and it is great to see democracy at work," Betts said.

“Early voting was huge this year. We’re stunned by the turnout. It’s been exciting, and now we just want everybody who has voted yet to be able to get out on Tuesday and learn as much as they can about the candidates so they’re informed when they go to the polls,” Cline said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.