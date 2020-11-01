Advertisement

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 46

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 46 and injuring more than 900 people.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, raised the death toll in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, to 44 as rescuers pulled more bodies out of toppled buildings. Two teenagers were killed Friday on the Greek island of Samos and at least 19 others were injured.

The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers (10 miles).

A small tsunami was triggered in the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman, and on the Greek island. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as the Greek capital, Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

AFAD said 896 people were injured in Turkey.

Ahmet Citim, 70, was pulled out from the rubble shortly after midnight Sunday and was hospitalized. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the man said: “I never lost my hope.”

Search-and-rescue teams continued work in nine buildings in Izmir as day broke on the third day.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

The quake occurred as Turkey was already struggling with an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. So far, more than 10,000 people with the virus have died in Turkey.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

News

Shenandoah Green adds fun “green” twist to Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Around the valley, people are celebrating Halloween, and the organization Shenandoah Green wanted to add a fun “green” twist to traditional Halloween costumes.

Latest News

News

6th district congressional candidates head around Harrisonburg Saturday encouraging community members to vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Saturday, Oct. 31 was the last day to vote early in Virginia. The 6th District Congressional Candidates, Ben Cline and Nick Betts, were in the Harrisonburg area encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to get out and vote.

News

JMU's Ukwu out for spring 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

National Politics

Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.