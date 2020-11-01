Man shot at party near Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was reported shot while attending a party in the 300 block of Sanger’s Lane.

An adult male, from Charlottesville, arrived early Sunday morning at Augusta Health with a single gunshot wound to his hip. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are currently working to determine what events led up to the shooting.

Anyone who attended the party or who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Inv. Rexrode of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

