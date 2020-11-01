Advertisement

Man shot at party near Staunton

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was reported shot while attending a party in the 300 block of Sanger’s Lane.

An adult male, from Charlottesville, arrived early Sunday morning at Augusta Health with a single gunshot wound to his hip. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are currently working to determine what events led up to the shooting.

Anyone who attended the party or who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Inv. Rexrode of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shenandoah Green adds fun “green” twist to Halloween

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Around the valley, people are celebrating Halloween, and the organization Shenandoah Green wanted to add a fun “green” twist to traditional Halloween costumes.

News

6th district congressional candidates head around Harrisonburg Saturday encouraging community members to vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Saturday, Oct. 31 was the last day to vote early in Virginia. The 6th District Congressional Candidates, Ben Cline and Nick Betts, were in the Harrisonburg area encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to get out and vote.

Local

Fun Green Halloween Fashion Show

Updated: 14 hours ago
Fun Green Halloween Fashion Show in Staunton.

Local

6th District Congressional Candidates out Saturday encouraging people to vote

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ben Cline and Nick Betts were in Harrisonburg Saturday encouraging people to vote if they haven't already.

Latest News

News

JMU's Ukwu out for spring 2021

Updated: 16 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,551 on Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Saturday, October 31, Virginia has had 181,190 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe