Advertisement

Police: Man charged after shooting at 3 women in Virginia

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Chesterfield County say a man has been charged after he shot at three women inside a vehicle Friday night. Authorities on Saturday said no one was injured during the shooting that followed a domestic-related situation in Chester.

They say the suspect was arrested after he fled the scene. Police said the charges against Thomas A. Bridges III include attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The 31-year-old Richmond resident is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County jail. Authorities say another person was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shenandoah Green adds fun “green” twist to Halloween

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Around the valley, people are celebrating Halloween, and the organization Shenandoah Green wanted to add a fun “green” twist to traditional Halloween costumes.

News

6th district congressional candidates head around Harrisonburg Saturday encouraging community members to vote

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Saturday, Oct. 31 was the last day to vote early in Virginia. The 6th District Congressional Candidates, Ben Cline and Nick Betts, were in the Harrisonburg area encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to get out and vote.

State

Sentencing set for nursing assistant in VA hospital killings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former nursing assistant who has pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia veterans hospital is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

News

JMU's Ukwu out for spring 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

State

Train derails overnight in Roanoke Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Norfolk Southern says 26 rail cars were on their way to Norfolk from Weller, carrying coal. No hazardous substances were a part of the derailment.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,551 on Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Saturday, October 31, Virginia has had 181,190 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

Updated: 20 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe