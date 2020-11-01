Advertisement

Shenandoah Green adds fun “green” twist to Halloween

Creative costumes were showcased throughout the Sunspots Pavilion in Staunton
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around the valley, people are celebrating Halloween, and the organization Shenandoah Green wanted to add a fun “green” twist to traditional Halloween costumes.

In part with their “EarthTober” festival, Shenandoah Green wanted to do something safe for Halloween during the pandemic, while also thinking about the environment.

The Youth Coordinator for the organization had the idea to have a “fun green Halloween” fashion show. But the catch... no outfits could be new; everything had to be upcycled, recycled, or used. Some models used newspaper, curtains, and repurposed old clothes.

“Right now we have to be concerned about the resources of the Earth and if we just keep on using and using, then at some point it is going to run out. And why not reuse what we have? And for Halloween, it’s perfect and a lot of fun," President of Shenandoah Green, Georgi Tomisato, said.

Social distancing and masks were a part of the fashion show and poems about climate change were read before and after the show.

Tomisato says they are hoping to do the show again next year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6th district congressional candidates head around Harrisonburg Saturday encouraging community members to vote

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Saturday, Oct. 31 was the last day to vote early in Virginia. The 6th District Congressional Candidates, Ben Cline and Nick Betts, were in the Harrisonburg area encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to get out and vote.

News

JMU's Ukwu out for spring 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,551 on Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Saturday, October 31, Virginia has had 181,190 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

Updated: 20 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

News

EndZone 2020- Week 9: Three-game winning streak for Pendleton County

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020- Week 9: Three-game winning streak for Pendleton County

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Updated look at West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Updated look at West Virginia high school football teams

News

Staunton local wins Kelly and Ryan's costume contest

Updated: 21 hours ago