Shenandoah Green adds fun “green” twist to Halloween

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around the valley, people are celebrating Halloween, and the organization Shenandoah Green wanted to add a fun “green” twist to traditional Halloween costumes.

In part with their “EarthTober” festival, Shenandoah Green wanted to do something safe for Halloween during the pandemic, while also thinking about the environment.

The Youth Coordinator for the organization had the idea to have a “fun green Halloween” fashion show. But the catch... no outfits could be new; everything had to be upcycled, recycled, or used. Some models used newspaper, curtains, and repurposed old clothes.

“Right now we have to be concerned about the resources of the Earth and if we just keep on using and using, then at some point it is going to run out. And why not reuse what we have? And for Halloween, it’s perfect and a lot of fun," President of Shenandoah Green, Georgi Tomisato, said.

Social distancing and masks were a part of the fashion show and poems about climate change were read before and after the show.

Tomisato says they are hoping to do the show again next year.

