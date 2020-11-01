Advertisement

Virginia city to receive report on unmarked graves

Jeff Werner pointing out areas where experts are investigating the possibility of unmarked graves in the Pen Park area (Source: WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville officials are getting an update on the discovery of unmarked graves in a city park where enslaved people could have been buried.

The Daily Progress reports the city council will receive a report Monday indicating that there are 43 likely unmarked and unrecorded graves near a cemetery in Pen Park. The report comes after the city commissioned an archeological to survey the site. They could be the graves of enslaved people.

The property was once owned by slaveholders, including Dr. George Gilmer, who was Thomas Jefferson’s physician. City staff have plans to ensure the graves are not disturbed by any future projects. And the city is planning to work with historical groups to identify who may be buried in the unmarked graves.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

