2020 Hurricane Season now ties a record with 2005

(WHSV) - On October 31st, the 2020 Hurricane Season added a 28th named storm, which ties the record with 2005 for most named storms. There’s still nearly a month of the hurricane season left.

While 2020 is tied with 2005 in number of named storms, 2005 still has had more hurricanes and major hurricanes. (WHSV)

Tropical Storm Eta became the latest tropical system of a long list so far this year. 2020 continues its record pace as hurricane season continues until November 30th. At this point in 2005, 24 named storms had formed as the season was on the second storm in the Greek alphabet. We are now at the seventh storm in the Greek alphabet.

Eta will look to have a huge impact and looks to make landfall as a major hurricane in Nicaragua Tuesday morning with peak winds at 115 mph. The storm will then move inland and dump plenty of rain in Central America.

Tropical storm Eta is expected to rapidly intensify and make landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. (WHSV)

The real question now is how many named storms will this season end up with? Also, are any more tropical systems going to impact the US this year? Let’s hope not.

