A local church will hold special services on election night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Church of the Incarnation in Harrisonburg is holding special election night services Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m.

The hour-long service will have prayer, singing, a short sermon and communion. Their sister churches in Rockingham, Crozet and Staunton will also be holding services.

The executive director of the church, Laura Lowe, says that Christians and non-Christians are invited to join as a community in worship and pray for peace.

“The community is welcome to join us to see Christians who love each other and may be on different political lines, but who care for each other and are willing to put those aside and to worship Jesus our true king," Lowe said.

She says that the 7 p.m. service will also be live-streamed, and says it’s an opportunity for the community to come together in a time of isolation.

“It’s a way just to call our church and people, other Christians, non-Christians to a service of unity and prayer on a night that and a day that will be full of anxiety," Lowe said.

The services will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. To attend the service, you must RSVP online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.