Another season with high expectations for Staunton golf

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton High School golf program has high expectations, yet again for their 2021 season.

Led by head coach James Corbett, in his 10th season at the helm, the Storm have plenty of accomplishments over the recent years.

Staunton won the state championship in 2015.

They also won their district five times and have four regional titles in the last eight years.

“We’re very lucky,” Corbett said. “We have some good players, and we expect to be competitive again this year.”

One of the returning players, Mason Wyatt, looks to continue his strong play in 2021.

Wyatt was a state championship finalist last season, as an individual.

“I’m just really proud of the kids,” Corbett said. “They’ve been playing year-round. They’re motivated, as well, to do well.”

The Storm will have some new faces in 2021, to go along with Wyatt. They will feature a couple private school transfer students and three other returners from last year’s squad.

“We finished fifth in the state last year,” Corbett said. “They feel like they have some unfinished business left, so we’re looking forward to getting back to states.”

