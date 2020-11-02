Advertisement

Astronomy Report: Week of 11/02-11/09

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The full Hunter's Moon, taken on October 31st by Tam Strickler.
(WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (Degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Fri Nov 6, 6:14 AM4 min39°appears above NWdisappears above ENE
Sun Nov 8, 6:15 AM5 min67°appears above NWdisappears above SE
Mon Nov 9, 5:29 AM3 min66°appears above NWdisappears above ESE

Interesting Fact: Daylight saving time ended on Sunday, November 1st at 2 AM. The sun will set close to 5 PM for the rest of the year.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonNovember 8, 8:46 AM
New MoonNovember 15, 12:07 AM
First Quarter MoonNovember 21, 11:45 PM
Full MoonNovember 30, 4:30 AM

The full Beaver Moon is on Monday, November 30th. The moon falls in line with the time of year when beavers start to take shelter in their lodges, having stored a sufficient amount of food for the winter.

Planet Viewing

Morning:

Look in the east sky roughly one hour before sunrise for Mercury and Venus.

Evening/Night:

Look in the southwest sky at nightfall for Mars at Jupiter around dusk. The brightest star in the eastern half of the sky will be Mars. The brighter sky in the western half of the sky will be Jupiter.

Look in the southwest sky for Saturn when the sky gets darker, the planet will be slightly east of Jupiter.

