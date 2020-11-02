Astronomy Report: Week of 11/02-11/09

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The full Hunter's Moon, taken on October 31st by Tam Strickler. (WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Fri Nov 6, 6:14 AM 4 min 39° appears above NW disappears above ENE Sun Nov 8, 6:15 AM 5 min 67° appears above NW disappears above SE Mon Nov 9, 5:29 AM 3 min 66° appears above NW disappears above ESE

Interesting Fact: Daylight saving time ended on Sunday, November 1st at 2 AM. The sun will set close to 5 PM for the rest of the year.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon November 8, 8:46 AM New Moon November 15, 12:07 AM First Quarter Moon November 21, 11:45 PM Full Moon November 30, 4:30 AM

The full Beaver Moon is on Monday, November 30th. The moon falls in line with the time of year when beavers start to take shelter in their lodges, having stored a sufficient amount of food for the winter.

Planet Viewing

Morning:

Look in the east sky roughly one hour before sunrise for Mercury and Venus.

Evening/Night:

Look in the southwest sky at nightfall for Mars at Jupiter around dusk. The brightest star in the eastern half of the sky will be Mars. The brighter sky in the western half of the sky will be Jupiter.

Look in the southwest sky for Saturn when the sky gets darker, the planet will be slightly east of Jupiter.

