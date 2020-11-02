Advertisement

Astronomy Report: Week of 11/09-11/16

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The full moon on October 31st. Sent in by Dennis Begeal & Tony the Weathercat.
ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (Degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Tue Nov 10, 6:14 AM1 min39°appears above NWdisappears above ENE
Wed Nov 11, 6:15 AM3 min67°appears above NWdisappears above SE

Interesting Fact: We loose roughly two minutes of daylight each day through the end of the month. The winter solstice is on Monday, December 21st, which signifies the start of winter.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonNovember 15, 12:07 AM
First Quarter MoonNovember 21, 11:45 PM
Full MoonNovember 30, 4:30 AM
Third Quarter MoonDecember 7, 7:36 AM

The Beaver Moon is on Monday, November 30th. The moon falls in line with the time of year when beavers start to take shelter in their lodges, having stored a sufficient amount of food for the winter.

Planet Viewing

Morning:

Look in the east sky roughly one hour before sunrise for Mercury and Venus.

Evening/Night:

Look in the southwest sky at nightfall for Mars at Jupiter around dusk. The brightest star in the eastern half of the sky will be Mars. The brighter sky in the western half of the sky will be Jupiter.

Look in the southwest sky for Saturn when the sky gets darker, the planet will be slightly east of Jupiter.

