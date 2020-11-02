Astronomy Report: Week of 11/09-11/16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The full moon on October 31st. Sent in by Dennis Begeal & Tony the Weathercat. (WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Tue Nov 10, 6:14 AM 1 min 39° appears above NW disappears above ENE Wed Nov 11, 6:15 AM 3 min 67° appears above NW disappears above SE

Interesting Fact: We loose roughly two minutes of daylight each day through the end of the month. The winter solstice is on Monday, December 21st, which signifies the start of winter.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon November 15, 12:07 AM First Quarter Moon November 21, 11:45 PM Full Moon November 30, 4:30 AM Third Quarter Moon December 7, 7:36 AM

The Beaver Moon is on Monday, November 30th. The moon falls in line with the time of year when beavers start to take shelter in their lodges, having stored a sufficient amount of food for the winter.

Planet Viewing

Morning:

Look in the east sky roughly one hour before sunrise for Mercury and Venus.

Evening/Night:

Look in the southwest sky at nightfall for Mars at Jupiter around dusk. The brightest star in the eastern half of the sky will be Mars. The brighter sky in the western half of the sky will be Jupiter.

Look in the southwest sky for Saturn when the sky gets darker, the planet will be slightly east of Jupiter.

