STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton issued a burn ban on Monday.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue, all open burning is banned until further notice within the city. This includes recreational fire.

The ban is in place due to high winds and low humidity in the area.

All open burning is banned until further notice in the City of Staunton. This includes recreational fires (fire pits). This is due to the high winds and low humidity. Posted by Staunton Fire and Rescue on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.