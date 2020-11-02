Advertisement

DMV centers are still appointment-only, most have backlogs

(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles centers are still operating by appointment-only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And most are booked three months out.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that residents are traveling outside of their county or city to get an appointment.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in March that the DMV’s 75 locations would close their doors. They started opening again in May and throughout the summer.

The agency served about 17,700 people a day before the pandemic. The DMV is now serving about 11,000 people per day on average across 73 centers.

Two of the 75 remain closed due to their small spaces.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

City tests water after coal train derails into Roanoke River

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
A city in southwestern Virginia is testing its drinking water from the Roanoke River after a coal train derailed into the waterway.

State

TSA: 17th gun caught at Richmond International Airport in 2020

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man was caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport, making it the 17th gun caught at the airport.

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash the occurred in Culpeper County last week. Zachary D. Wilbur died at the scene.

Local

Keeper for a Cure campaign raises over $2,000

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
A young Charlottesville soccer player is wrapping up a campaign to support those in the central Virginia fighting breast cancer.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
Three brain injuries and a prosthetic leg aren’t stopping Harrisonburg native, Ed Purcell, from achieving his goals.

News

Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,026 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Monday, November 2, Virginia has had 183,418 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Smiles for Life Candy Give Back

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,202 on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago