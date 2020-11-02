First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like winter today with the wind, warming mid-week

(WHSV) - Feeling more like winter today with gusts up to 40 mph at times behind a cold front. Warming up this week as high pressure builds into the region.

MONDAY: A windy and cold morning with temperatures in the 20s for West Virginia, 30s for the Valley. Feeling like the teens and 20s with the wind for the morning. Staying windy for the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs near 40 for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Regardless, it won’t feel like that with the wind. Sustained winds of 10-25 mph. Feeling more like the 20s and 30s for the day with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Staying windy for the evening with a partly cloudy sky. Evening temperatures in the 40s, falling into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. The wind will prevent most from falling into the 20s. Feeling more like the 20s overnight.

TUESDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and not as cold for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Still breezy for the day but the wind won’t be as strong as Monday. Sustained between 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Partly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures in the 40s, falling into the mid to upper 30s overnight..

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny and much warmer for the day as high pressure builds in, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Not windy, so feeling very nice if you have outdoor plans. Lows in the low 40s overnight.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and warm for the afternoon, highs in the low 70s. A very pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: High pressure will remain in control. A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

