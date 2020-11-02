First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise this week

(WHSV) - Feeling more like winter today with gusts up to 40 mph at times behind a cold front. Warming up this week as high pressure builds into the region.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chilly day with the strong breeze continuing. Stronger wind gusts will be more occasional, still gusting to 20-30mph at times. Across higher mountain locations gusts can top about 40mph.

Clear and breezy tonight, very cold. Evening temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, on either side of freezing for the Valley. Feeling more like the 20s overnight with gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s, breezy early so wind chills will be in the 20s. Plenty of sun for the day and while it will be chilly and breezy early, winds will slack off later in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures in the 40s, falling into the low to mid 30s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and much warmer for the day as high pressure builds in, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Not windy, so feeling very nice if you have outdoor plans. Lows in the low 40s overnight.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warm for the afternoon, highs in the low 70s. A very pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: High pressure will remain in control. A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.