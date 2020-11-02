Advertisement

Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci makes first NFL start

Former JMU QB Ben DiNucci made his first career NFL start Sunday.
Former JMU QB Ben DiNucci made his first career NFL start Sunday.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci made his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 23-9.

DiNucci finished 21 of 40 through the air with 180 yards.

He was sacked four times and fumbled the ball twice.

On the second play of the first drive for the Cowboys, DiNucci was lead blocker in a double reverse play for CeeDee Lamb. He brought Dallas into field goal range, going 2-3 for 25 yards.

His next possession was a fumble, recovered by the Eagles.

DiNucci would lead the Cowboys to another field goal at the beginning of the second quarter.

Dallas led the game 9-7 at halftime.

Philadelphia scored 16 unanswered in the second half to win the game.

It is still to be determined if DiNucci will start in week 9 as Dallas plays Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Another season with high expectations for Staunton golf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Staunton High School golf program has high expectations, yet again for their 2021 season.

Sports

Local college football roundup: Oct. 31

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Local college football scores from Saturday, Oct. 31.

Sports

Another knee injury will sideline Ukwu for 2021 spring season

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti announced Saturday red-shirt junior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu will miss the 2021 spring season with a knee injury.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 9

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 9 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Waynesboro's improbable playoff run in 2014

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Beyond The Huddle - Maurice Johnson (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Spring 2021 Preview - Central

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: 1-on-1 with Fort Defiance football head coach Dan Rolfe

News

EndZone 2020- Week 9: Three-game winning streak for Pendleton County

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
EndZone 2020- Week 9: Three-game winning streak for Pendleton County

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Updated look at West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 9: Updated look at West Virginia high school football teams