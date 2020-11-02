Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci makes first NFL start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci made his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 23-9.

DiNucci finished 21 of 40 through the air with 180 yards.

He was sacked four times and fumbled the ball twice.

On the second play of the first drive for the Cowboys, DiNucci was lead blocker in a double reverse play for CeeDee Lamb. He brought Dallas into field goal range, going 2-3 for 25 yards.

His next possession was a fumble, recovered by the Eagles.

DiNucci would lead the Cowboys to another field goal at the beginning of the second quarter.

Dallas led the game 9-7 at halftime.

Philadelphia scored 16 unanswered in the second half to win the game.

It is still to be determined if DiNucci will start in week 9 as Dallas plays Pittsburgh.

