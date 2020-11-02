Advertisement

Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

Three brain injuries and a prosthetic leg aren’t stopping Harrisonburg native, Ed Purcell, from achieving his goals.
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Ed Purcell’s journey starts back when he was only 5 years old.

“I was riding a bike and the gravel threw me over in the street. Right then and there a car pulled up and came behind me and my head hit the bumper of the front of the car,” said Purcell.

The accident resulting in his first traumatic brain injury.

“God blessed me and gave me my life and kept me around,” said Purcell.

Fast forward to March 13, 2007 when Purcell’s life changed forever. A major car accident left his car in shambles, leaving Purcell trapped inside of his car for nearly 45 minutes. He later got his leg amputated. After the accident, the Marine Corps veteran wanted to turn his life around. He ran two marathons in 1995 and now, 25 years later, he is ready to run again.

Purcell also now serves as a mentor for new amputees.

“If I can help somebody out, you know go talk to people just to help somebody out that means the world to me,” said Purcell.

No matter how long it takes Purcell to complete the race, he says he will complete it no matter what.

Purcell plans to run his marathon on November 8. He’ll be running along side his brother in Virginia Beach.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,026 on Monday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Monday, November 2, Virginia has had 183,418 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Smiles for Life Candy Give Back

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,202 on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sentencing set for nursing assistant in VA hospital killings

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Man shot at party near Staunton

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Smiles for Life Candy Give Back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
If you haven’t eaten all of your Halloween candy yet, you can donate some at the office where it will then be sent in gift boxes to the troops and first responders overseas.

News

2020 Hurricane Season now ties a record with 2005

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
On October 31st, the 2020 Hurricane Season added a 28th named storm, which ties the record with 2005 for most named storms. There’s still nearly a month of the hurricane season left.

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department canvasses homes near October 17th’s explosion site to check for damage

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Due to the explosion, there was a big enough explosion, we’ve had numerous buildings with structural damage. We want to make sure they know to look for foundation, walls, or attics, places that may be hidden, that they wouldn’t think to look at to make sure their homes are safe,” Battalion Chief Jeff Rhodes of HFD, said.