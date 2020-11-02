Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Ed Purcell’s journey starts back when he was only 5 years old.

“I was riding a bike and the gravel threw me over in the street. Right then and there a car pulled up and came behind me and my head hit the bumper of the front of the car,” said Purcell.

The accident resulting in his first traumatic brain injury.

“God blessed me and gave me my life and kept me around,” said Purcell.

Fast forward to March 13, 2007 when Purcell’s life changed forever. A major car accident left his car in shambles, leaving Purcell trapped inside of his car for nearly 45 minutes. He later got his leg amputated. After the accident, the Marine Corps veteran wanted to turn his life around. He ran two marathons in 1995 and now, 25 years later, he is ready to run again.

Purcell also now serves as a mentor for new amputees.

“If I can help somebody out, you know go talk to people just to help somebody out that means the world to me,” said Purcell.

No matter how long it takes Purcell to complete the race, he says he will complete it no matter what.

Purcell plans to run his marathon on November 8. He’ll be running along side his brother in Virginia Beach.

