JMU basketball non-conference schedules announced

The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball teams announced their non-conference schedules for the 2020-2021 season Monday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball teams announced their non-conference schedules for the 2020-2021 season Monday. Conference schedules for both teams were previously announced in October.

Both programs will open the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday, November 25 when they play their first games in the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The men’s program will host Lancaster Bible College, a NCAA Division III program from Pennsylvania, while the women will take on Mount St. Mary’s.

JMU Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule - 2020-2021 Season

Wednesday, November 25 - vs. Lancaster Bible College

Friday, November 27 - vs. Norfolk State

Sunday, November 29 - vs. Radford

Monday, December 7 - vs. Old Dominion

Saturday, December 12 - vs. George Mason (at VCU)

Saturday, December 19 - at East Carolina

Tuesday, December 22 - at Florida

JMU Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule - 2020-2021 Season

Wednesday, November 25 - vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Saturday, November 28 - vs. Marquette

Thursday, December 2 - at Virginia

Sunday, December 6 - vs. George Mason

Wednesday, December 9 - vs. George Washington

Sunday, December 13 - at West Virginia

Note: Both the JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams are trying to add additional games to its non-conference portion of the schedule. More information will be released as contracts are finalized. Tip-off times and broadcast information for games will be announced at a later date.

