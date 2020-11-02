JMU basketball non-conference schedules announced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball teams announced their non-conference schedules for the 2020-2021 season Monday. Conference schedules for both teams were previously announced in October.
Both programs will open the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday, November 25 when they play their first games in the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The men’s program will host Lancaster Bible College, a NCAA Division III program from Pennsylvania, while the women will take on Mount St. Mary’s.
JMU Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule - 2020-2021 Season
Wednesday, November 25 - vs. Lancaster Bible College
Friday, November 27 - vs. Norfolk State
Sunday, November 29 - vs. Radford
Monday, December 7 - vs. Old Dominion
Saturday, December 12 - vs. George Mason (at VCU)
Saturday, December 19 - at East Carolina
Tuesday, December 22 - at Florida
JMU Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule - 2020-2021 Season
Wednesday, November 25 - vs. Mount St. Mary’s
Saturday, November 28 - vs. Marquette
Thursday, December 2 - at Virginia
Sunday, December 6 - vs. George Mason
Wednesday, December 9 - vs. George Washington
Sunday, December 13 - at West Virginia
Note: Both the JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams are trying to add additional games to its non-conference portion of the schedule. More information will be released as contracts are finalized. Tip-off times and broadcast information for games will be announced at a later date.
