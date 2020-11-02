Advertisement

Keeper for a Cure campaign raises over $2,000

Brady Krysiewicz is a local 10-year-old boy who started a fundraising campaign “Keeper for a Cure.”
Brady Krysiewicz is a local 10-year-old boy who started a fundraising campaign “Keeper for a Cure.”(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A young Charlottesville soccer player is wrapping up a campaign to support those in the central Virginia fighting breast cancer.

Brady Krysiewicz was able to raise a grand total of $2,631 all going to the Phillips Cancer Center in Charlottesville.

He says that as a goalie it’s important for him to have his team’s back and this fundraiser was a great way for him to have the backs of many of those fighting for their lives. Krysiewicz says that the money he’s raised will go towards wigs for women who have lost their hair, warm blankets and cooling cap sessions for the patients at the Phillips Cancer center.

“I think it’s important to just support the Philips Cancer Center,” he said. "They have great people working there everybody there is super nice their quality they take care of their patients is so amazing is so amazing when I got there and do the tour, it was just the thing that stuck out to me the most is how they took care of their patients.

Brady says out pouring of support is amazing he’s looking forward to continuing the fundraiser again next year.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

City tests water after coal train derails into Roanoke River

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
A city in southwestern Virginia is testing its drinking water from the Roanoke River after a coal train derailed into the waterway.

State

DMV centers are still appointment-only, most have backlogs

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles centers are still operating by appointment-only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And most are booked three months out.

State

TSA: 17th gun caught at Richmond International Airport in 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man was caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport, making it the 17th gun caught at the airport.

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash the occurred in Culpeper County last week. Zachary D. Wilbur died at the scene.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
Three brain injuries and a prosthetic leg aren’t stopping Harrisonburg native, Ed Purcell, from achieving his goals.

News

Harrisonburg native to run Marine Corps marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,026 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Monday, November 2, Virginia has had 183,418 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Smiles for Life Candy Give Back

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,202 on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago