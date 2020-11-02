Keeper for a Cure campaign raises over $2,000

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A young Charlottesville soccer player is wrapping up a campaign to support those in the central Virginia fighting breast cancer.

Brady Krysiewicz was able to raise a grand total of $2,631 all going to the Phillips Cancer Center in Charlottesville.

He says that as a goalie it’s important for him to have his team’s back and this fundraiser was a great way for him to have the backs of many of those fighting for their lives. Krysiewicz says that the money he’s raised will go towards wigs for women who have lost their hair, warm blankets and cooling cap sessions for the patients at the Phillips Cancer center.

“I think it’s important to just support the Philips Cancer Center,” he said. "They have great people working there everybody there is super nice their quality they take care of their patients is so amazing is so amazing when I got there and do the tour, it was just the thing that stuck out to me the most is how they took care of their patients.

Brady says out pouring of support is amazing he’s looking forward to continuing the fundraiser again next year.

