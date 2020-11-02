Advertisement

Local school puts on outdoor production of Les Misérables

Student performed on a wooden stage made by members of the community
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Over the weekend, students at Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg performed the school edition of Les Misérables. However, it was not a traditional show on an auditorium stage.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the students performed on a massive outdoor stage made out of wood, which was built by members of the community. The production also had stage lights and audio by Pete Katz Audio and Mainlight lighting and audience members sat in socially distanced boxes on part of the soccer field.

“It’s just been a lot of everybody coming together to make this work, and it does mean a lot because I always participate in the musical and it’s a huge part of what I like about this school,” EMS student and performer, Arwen Hertzler said.

35 cast members, 2 stage managers, and 6 crew members made up the student production, and Scott Huston and Jason Misterka were the primary technicians. The performers were physically distant on stage by standing on 10-foot blocks spread across the stage and grass. The students said they were grateful for the opportunity to be together and perform for an audience.

“With my final song, it’s a very emotional song, and I had been sort of going through the motions for a while, but then the first time that I saw a legitimate audience I just sort of felt something,” EMS student and performer, Liam Hughes, said.

The stage may be passed around to other schools throughout the community who wish to use it in the future.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With Halloween over, some corn mazes are being repurposed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Owner Joseph Ulmer said to make their corn maze, they planted corn like normal, but in both directions so it’s harder to cut through, and at a higher population of about 40,000 population per acre. Now that the season is over, they are using the corn to feed their cows for the winter.

Local

Rides to polls available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. and Staunton

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
People and organizations are volunteering to drive people to the polls on November 3

Local

UVA sociology professor says divorce rates are down in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The pandemic has caused many to feel exhausted and disappointed, causing strains on people’s marriages.

Local

Burn ban in effect for Staunton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The City of Staunton issued a burn ban on Monday.

Latest News

State

Northam announces $3.5 million to support vulnerable youth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $3.5 million in competitive federal funding has been awarded to the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help vulnerable youth in the commonwealth.

State

City tests water after coal train derails into Roanoke River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
A city in southwestern Virginia is testing its drinking water from the Roanoke River after a coal train derailed into the waterway.

State

DMV centers are still appointment-only, most have backlogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles centers are still operating by appointment-only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And most are booked three months out.

State

TSA: 17th gun caught at Richmond International Airport in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man was caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport, making it the 17th gun caught at the airport.

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash the occurred in Culpeper County last week. Zachary D. Wilbur died at the scene.

Local

Keeper for a Cure campaign raises over $2,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
A young Charlottesville soccer player is wrapping up a campaign to support those in the central Virginia fighting breast cancer.