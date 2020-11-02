Advertisement

Nearly half of Waynesboro registered voters have cast their ballots

By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Of Waynesboro’s more than 14,000 registered voters, 48 percent have cast their ballot either early in-person or by mail.

"It was pretty steady every day and busy. A hundred to two hundred, three hundred a day,” Lisa Jeffers, Waynesboro general registrar, said.

According to Jeffers, only three or four ballots have had to be returned to voters and they have already made their way back to the registrar to be counted.

Jeffers said they have already started preprocessing ballots and expect to release unofficial results on Tuesday night.

“Of course it is not official until the electoral board finishes everything. Then by- hopefully by Friday afternoon we should be able to have you official totals,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers said despite previous elections, all polling places will be open in the city of Waynesboro.

"Previous elections this year, we all voted in one location because other polling places wouldn’t allow us in to use it. With November, all polling places in Waynesboro will be open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Polling places throughout the Shenandoah Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

