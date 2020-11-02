New program in Page County is looking to help bring internet access to those unable to afford it

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County applied for the Virginia Cares Act Fast Track Broadband funds and was awarded a program to purchase internet services for residents who are unable to afford it. The program is called “Connect 2020."

“I feel that we can help, maybe incrementally and for a short period of time, to get them connected. And, I mean, that is a priority especially now when we do have a pandemic, when we have COVID-19,” Liz Lewis, Page County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, said.

The goal is to help citizens in Page County with teleworking, telemedicine and telehealth and virtual learning during the pandemic.

“This is a good program to put out there, so then we know are the limitations to internet connections because it’s an affordability issue? Or is it because we have lack of connectivity?” Lewis said.

Applications are open and Lewis said they hope to get as many as possible as soon as possible.

There are eligibility guidelines that are noted on the application.

You can find that application here.

