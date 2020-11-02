Advertisement

Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Park City, Utah.
Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Park City, Utah.(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Campaigns draw to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National Politics

White House coronavirus adviser apologizes for interview on Russian propaganda network

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Atlas, one of President Donald Trump’s science advisers, is apologizing after appearing on the Russian state-funded TV channel RT to criticize lockdown measures aimed at stemming the coronavirus.

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WLNE staff
She says she got some pushback on social media from people accusing her of lying to get attention.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
A woman said she found needles inside a pack of Halloween candy brought home by her daughter.

Latest News

National

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican says Pope Francis' comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview, but still confirmed Francis' belief that gay couples should enjoy legal protections.

National

Florida 2000: what happened and could history repeat?

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

National

Attack on Afghan university leaves 19 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ
Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle and leaving at least 19 dead and 22 wounded at the war-torn country’s largest school.

National

Philippines: 16 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 16 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.