Rides to polls available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. and Staunton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Fraleigh has organized more than 20 volunteers to drive people to and form the polls in Charlottesville and Albemarle County on November 3.

Fraleight says anyone who needs a ride to the polls can call or text her at (415)-601-3076 and she will coordinate a ride to your precinct.

“This is probably the most important election in my lifetime and everybody should have access to vote and there’s so many ways that voting is restricted or prevented,” she said.

Additionally, she is urging people to double check their polling location here and to check on the status of mail-in ballots here.

In Staunton, Building Bridges for the Greater Good, the BRITE Bus and VOTERS=CHANGE are offering rides for voters.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good can be reached at bbggstaunton@gmail.com and VOTERS= CHANGE can be reached at 540-294-0460.

