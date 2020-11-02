Advertisement

Rides to polls available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. and Staunton

(WITN)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Fraleigh has organized more than 20 volunteers to drive people to and form the polls in Charlottesville and Albemarle County on November 3.

Fraleight says anyone who needs a ride to the polls can call or text her at (415)-601-3076 and she will coordinate a ride to your precinct.

“This is probably the most important election in my lifetime and everybody should have access to vote and there’s so many ways that voting is restricted or prevented,” she said.

Additionally, she is urging people to double check their polling location here and to check on the status of mail-in ballots here.

In Staunton, Building Bridges for the Greater Good, the BRITE Bus and VOTERS=CHANGE are offering rides for voters.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good can be reached at bbggstaunton@gmail.com and VOTERS= CHANGE can be reached at 540-294-0460.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With Halloween over, some corn mazes are being repurposed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Owner Joseph Ulmer said to make their corn maze, they planted corn like normal, but in both directions so it’s harder to cut through, and at a higher population of about 40,000 population per acre. Now that the season is over, they are using the corn to feed their cows for the winter.

News

Local school puts on outdoor production of Les Misérables

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“With my final song, it’s a very emotional song, and I had been sort of going through the motions for a while, but then the first time that I saw a legitimate audience I just sort of felt something,” EMS student and performer, Liam Hughes, said.

Local

UVA sociology professor says divorce rates are down in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The pandemic has caused many to feel exhausted and disappointed, causing strains on people’s marriages.

Local

Burn ban in effect for Staunton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The City of Staunton issued a burn ban on Monday.

Latest News

State

Northam announces $3.5 million to support vulnerable youth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $3.5 million in competitive federal funding has been awarded to the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help vulnerable youth in the commonwealth.

State

City tests water after coal train derails into Roanoke River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
A city in southwestern Virginia is testing its drinking water from the Roanoke River after a coal train derailed into the waterway.

State

DMV centers are still appointment-only, most have backlogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles centers are still operating by appointment-only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And most are booked three months out.

State

TSA: 17th gun caught at Richmond International Airport in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man was caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport, making it the 17th gun caught at the airport.

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash the occurred in Culpeper County last week. Zachary D. Wilbur died at the scene.

Local

Keeper for a Cure campaign raises over $2,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
A young Charlottesville soccer player is wrapping up a campaign to support those in the central Virginia fighting breast cancer.