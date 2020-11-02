Advertisement

Smiles for Life Candy Give Back

If you haven’t eaten all of your Halloween candy yet, you can donate some at the office where it will then be sent in gift boxes to the troops and first responders overseas.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past 15 years, Smiles for Life in Bridgewater has held a candy give back program with the non-profit Operation Gratitude, and this year is no different. If you haven’t eaten all of your Halloween candy yet, you can donate some at the office where it will then be sent in gift boxes to the troops and first responders overseas.

“So people just bring in bags of candy!" Office Manager, Becky McIntyre said. "We have notecards, thank you notecards there for them to write a note to show their appreciation to those that keep us free, and keep us safe and secure.”

Smiles for Life Doctors Joseph McIntyre and Dan Whiting say, it’s great to see the community come together, and to see kids come in excited to give back every year.

And they want to remind everyone, if you have been eating candy, to keep your oral health in mind while enjoying what you collected over the weekend.

“With COVID and all the interruptions to out normal routine, we get out of these good habits so just a reminder to keep those habits up even though there’s lots of candy,” Dr. McIntyre said.

The dentist office averages about 100lbs of donated candy every year, and will be accepting the donations through Thursday this week.

