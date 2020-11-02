Staunton FOIA requests increase to three times the average amount

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Information requests using the Freedom of Information Act in Staunton have increased to more than three times the usual amount.

FOIA allows the public to request access to records from the government unless it’s covered under a handful of exemptions.

For the first half of the year, from January 1 to June 30, FOIA requests to the city averaged around four per month. From July 1 to late October, requests are up to an average of 15 per month.

These numbers include requests only made to the city and not specific departments.

Staunton City Council member Brenda Mead brought up the increase in requests at a previous city council meeting.

“That is an indication that folks are lacking trust and confidence and so they ask for information via FOIA request. I will also say there has been a higher level of activism in the community,” Mead explained in an interview on Monday.

A number of the requests have regarded the city council. Mead said the requests show citizens are asking more questions.

“I believe that we should be spending more time making sure that there is good communication, good transparency, both among city council members and with the public,” Mead said.

FOIA requests can be made online, in-person or by phone. For more information about how to make a FOIA request in Staunton, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.