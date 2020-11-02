Strong wind gusts in Augusta County area lead to multiple calls of trees, power lines down

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Some of the strongest wind gusts on Sunday were in the Augusta County area.

Reports show widespread wind gusts topping 40-55 mph, which led to first responders getting called to clear roadways of fallen trees or utility poles.

The Augusta County Emergency Communication Center reports there were eight to nine calls for trees blocking roadways and one for powerlines down.

“The ground was also saturated from the rain we had at the end of last week. So, that also could be trees that were too weak to withstand the wind and the limbs would break off, or we could have had trees that were uprooted due to the soggy ground,” Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols said.

Nichols said first responders do their best to safely remove trees from the road and said they need to take extra precautions when it comes to moving power poles.

“If there are any power lines or utility lines that are intertwined with a downed tree, we assume that all of those lines are energized or potentially energized, and we will not do anything until the power company has deemed the line de-energized and safe,” Nichols said.

If you come across a downed tree with a power line, you can report it by calling 9-1-1.

“Or they can call Dominion Power directly or their service provider if it’s Shenandoah Valley Electric. If they’re able to safely get the pole number, each of the utility poles will have a number on it. That number corresponds to a particular geographic area,” Nichols said.

If you can’t get the pole number, Nichols said you can provide them with the closest address to that pole.

There were no major impacts or structural damage reported from the strong winds in Augusta County, and Nichols said they didn’t need extra staff for Sunday. Due to the size of Augusta County, having about 10 calls is not out of the ordinary when a wind event happens, according to Nichols.

When a big weather event is expected to come through the area, first responders prepare by participating in weather briefings prior to the event and during the event to stay updated on the newest information and available resources. They also get updates from the National weather service and Dominion Power.

“It’s always best to be prepared, and as we get into the winter months, we could have snow and ice. That can also bring down power lines, so it’s important for people to prepare that they could possibly be without power,” Nichols said.

He added to make sure your heating appliances have been inspected to make sure it’s venting properly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Having a working carbon monoxide detector heading into the colder season is important to stay safe.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.