Three large gatherings reported to JMU over Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After the Halloween weekend, the Harrisonburg Police Department reported three large gatherings that happened on Friday and Saturday to James Madison University staff.

According to the university, one incident happened Friday night and two others were reported on Saturday. Of the three social events, two involved more than 100 people.

Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, said he rode along with HPD on Friday night and was involved in dispersing students involved in the one reported large gathering.

He also said the university is looking at other gatherings that were reported through social media.

“Some of them I do get live and we do follow up on them,” Miller said. “I know at least one of the things that came directly to me was a party that actually did get cited by the police, so we do follow up on that and we are paying attention.”

As the temperatures outside get colder and students are more likely to gather inside, the university expects students to continue to follow the social gathering ordinance put in place by the city of Harrisonburg.

Miller said once more information comes back from police on those large gatherings, the students involved may have to go through a disciplined process.

Since the start of the fall semester, 400 cases have been reported to the university of students violating COVID-19 procedures. Of those cases, five students have been suspended.

