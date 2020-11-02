Advertisement

TSA: 17th gun caught at Richmond International Airport in 2020

TSA catches 17th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport.
TSA catches 17th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport.(TSA)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man was caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport, making it the 17th gun caught at the airport.

The number of guns apprehended at the airport this year exceeds the number of guns detected in 2019 with two months remaining in the year and with about 60% fewer travelers since the start of the pandemic.

On Nov. 1, a resident of Toano, Virginia, was caught at the airport checkpoint with a .45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

The TSA says he also had an additional loose bullet in his carry-on bag.

The airport police were alerted by TSA, responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges, the TSA says.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018.

Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

