Uber, Lyft offer discount to polling locations

(CNN) – Ride-share rivals Uber and Lyft can agree on at least one thing, they want you to vote.

To that end, both companies are offering discounts to polling locations.

Lyft says it’s expanding the ride-to-vote effort it started in 2018 by offering even more free and discounted rides to the polls.

On election day, the company is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE.

This election day we're offering 50% off a ride up to $10 to any polling location or mail-in dropbox in the country using the code 2020VOTE. And for the first time ever, this offer applies to our network of bikes & scooters! https://t.co/rPZlcKRtY7 pic.twitter.com/Ueq3rdRFPP — Lyft (@lyft) September 16, 2020

Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

The company is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy food trucks across 25 cities.

Pizza to the Polls is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative founded in 2016 with a mission to deliver food to crowded polling sites.

We've teamed up with @PizzaToThePolls to deliver free snacks for anyone waiting in a long line to #vote at polling places across the US.



If you see a long line, be a hero, and send snacks by going to → https://t.co/2oSqK4ejlr pic.twitter.com/ASd7XvmWw3 — Uber Eats (@UberEats) November 1, 2020

