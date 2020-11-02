UVA sociology professor says divorce rates are down in 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic has caused many to feel exhausted and disappointed, causing strains on people’s marriages.

Even though COVID-19 has created tension at home, Brad Wilcox, a professor of sociology at the University of Virginia, says divorce rates are actually down in 2020. He says many Americans are actually appreciating their spouse and their commitment to each other more during the pandemic.

“Yes, things can be tough in your marriage in a stressful moment like today, but it’s also kind of important to understand that for most of us having that family stability is good in the long term,” Wilcox said.

For people struggling at home, Wilcox advises couples to have a long term perspective on life even if things seem tough at the present moment.

“Recognize that in the days ahead, I think even more so than in the days before March, it’s going to be great or at least helpful if you have a spouse and in-laws in your corner in this new world that we’re confronting,” Wilcox said.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.