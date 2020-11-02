Valley voting precincts prepare for busy day on Tuesday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — While voting location open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday across the Commonwealth, registrar’s offices across the Valley were preparing all weekend and Monday for Election Day.

“The pens, the chiefs take the ballots, the equipment, the signs... There’s a lot that has to go to each precinct to make sure they have all the materials to run an election,” Lisa McDonald, Shenandoah County General Registrar, said.

Monday morning, volunteers were at the Shenandoah County registrar’s office bright and early to load delivery trucks with everything you may need tomorrow if you are headed out to the polls.

Boxes of PPE were also loaded up for poll workers on Tuesday, along with hand sanitizer dispensers for voters.

“Masks and shields and hand sanitizer... we also have automatic hand sanitizer stations that we will have set up at each precinct," McDonald said. “So our crews are taking that with them today.”

McDonald said more than 25% of voters in the county have already turned in the ballot either by mail or early in person. Curbside voting will also be made available at all 13 precincts for those who may not feel comfortable voting inside.

She said the long weekends of work are worth it once the polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I always say if a voter goes to a precinct and votes, goes and leaves, has a wonderful day, and doesn’t realize all the work that has gone on behind the scenes I’ve done my job right,” McDonald said.

Crews will be back at work Wednesday morning as they return all the equipment back to the registrar’s office.

