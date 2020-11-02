VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash the occurred in Culpeper County last week.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) at Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road/Colvin Road) around 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 30. A 2007 Honda Civic had stopped at a stop sign on Rt. 621, proceeded across Rt. 229, and then collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Honda and the tractor-trailer to run off the side of the roadway. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling 26 tons of roadway salt, overturned.

The driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Zachary D. Wilbur of Jeffersonton, died at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Wilbur was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The southbound lane of Route 229 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

