Advertisement

What makes a state swing?

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The outcome of the presidential election will likely hinge on a handful of swing states.

We asked Professor David Schultz from Hamline University in Minnesota, and author of the book Presidential Swing States, to break down the characteristics of what historically defines a swing state.

“The percentage of the population that identified as Republican and Democrat was pretty evenly balanced. There were a lot of people who claimed to be undecided voters. And, these were states where the average voter in the state...was to the right of the average Democratic presidential candidate and to the left of the average Republican presidential candidate. These were centrist states," explained Schultz.

Schultz is watching seven states this Election Day: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All went for President Trump four years ago.

Schultz points out the number of swing states doesn’t change very often.

“I’m going to say one or two at a time," said Schultz. "So, it’s not completely unpredictable.”

However, the states marked with swing status do change.

“It’s demographic shifts relative to demographic shifts in other states," he said.

Schulz believes reliably red states Arizona, Georgia, and Texas are “on the cusp” of becoming swing states.

“I wouldn’t say flipping once makes you a swing state.  Lots of things can happen.  But, the fact, let’s say, if Arizona were to go Democrat this time, this certainly means come 2024, that’s going to be the center a of a lot of campaign activity for both Democrats and Republicans," said Schultz. “Same thing - if, by chance, Georgia and Texas flipped this election, this is going to set off an incredible amount of political fireworks in four years.”

Schultz says, if Joe Biden wins Texas and its 38 electoral votes, it would be very difficult for President Trump to win re-election. A key state for President Trump to win is Ohio.  No Republican since Abraham Lincoln has won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Emergency absentee ballots are a viable option for the ill

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Emergency absentee ballots are still an option for those who are ill, hospitalized or otherwise unable to make it to the polls in time for the election.

Politics

25% of voters in Page County have already cast their ballot

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
With five days left until Election Day, the registrar’s office in Page County reported 25% of voters have voted early or sent their ballot in by mail on Wednesday.

Politics

Local police departments prepare for election day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Police say they will be patrolling the polling locations, but they will not have a permanent presence at the polls.

Politics

Wason Center poll shows Biden in 12-point lead among likely Va. voters

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The poll shows Biden is leading with 53% with President Trump at 41%.

Politics

Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Latest News

Politics

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth.

Politics

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected.

State

What are the key election issues? Virginians share priorities as early voting numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
Early voters braved lines outside Fairfield Shopping Center in Kempsville Thursday. People waited around 90 minutes to cast their ballots early, citing the importance of the November 2020 general election.

Politics

JMU political science professor reacts to final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Professor Bob Roberts says both candidates showed more restraint and were able to get their points across on different issues.

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.