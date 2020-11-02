What to keep in mind when heading to the polls on Election Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Local polling places are working to create a safe voting experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The staff and election officials have really been working close together to make sure everyone is safe on Election Day,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said.

Polling locations across the valley are encouraging voters to wear masks and maintain social distance.

“They’re setting up the plexiglass, make sure they have the proper PPE. If you don’t have PPE, you’ll have PPE when you come into the building,” Henderson said.

However, it’s against state code to turn away a qualified voter for not wearing a mask.

The code also states that it’s unlawful for anyone to loiter or congregate within 40 feet of a polling place’s entrance.

The 40 feet rule also stands when it comes to handing out campaign materials or influencing someone in casting their vote.

While these laws are in place to ensure a safe and smooth voting process, many cities across the country are preparing for what will come next.

Henderson said he’s not expecting any violence in Waynesboro.

“Our law enforcement has been monitoring. They’ve been gathering intel from the state and the federal government and the county. They’re well informed about what’s going on and if there’s any intel of something bad might happen, which we don’t have,” Henderson said.

Both Waynesboro and Staunton have contingency plans in place if needed, but they are asking community members to be respectful no matter the outcome.

“We are very respectful toward one another in our differences, so I’m hoping the only thing we’re going to face is long lines at the polls,” Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said.

“We’re all Americans, let’s everybody go to the polls. Vote like we do every four years. Be respectful of your neighbors, whether you have the same political belief or not,” Henderson said.

And that includes avoiding voter intimidation. Anyone violating that law could be arrested and charged with a class one misdemeanor.

