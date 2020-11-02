With Halloween over, some corn mazes are being repurposed

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — It’s the end of the season for some corn mazes.

Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures in Mount Crawford had a corn maze for the first time this year.

Owner Joseph Ulmer said to make their corn maze, they planted corn like normal, but in both directions so it’s harder to cut through, and at a higher population of about 40,000 population per acre. Once it was about knee-high, they mapped out the design.

Now that the season is over, they are using the corn to feed their cows for the winter.

Ulmer said the turnout for the maze was better than they expected.

“I think just people were cooped up at home all summer long and it was a fun fall event they could get out in the fresh air, have some family fun, go to the corn maze or pick their own pumpkins,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer says they are in the middle of moving to a new location, where they hope to have a corn maze again next year.

