Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled after leading deputies on a short pursuit

Edward Ray Garrison
Edward Ray Garrison(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled the scene after a short pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Court Circle off Eastside Highway in the Dooms area of Augusta County at 12:43 a.m.

A man sitting in a blue 2003 Ford Fusion was questioned by deputies, and they say he gave them a false name. While they were attempting to identify the man with dispatch, he fled the scene. He traveled north on Eastside Highway with the deputy in pursuit.

The man, later identified as 47-year-old Edward Ray Garrison of Ft. Defiance, was wanted on two probation violation warrants from the city of Staunton.

According to an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office news release, the pursuit lasted less than two minutes, covered approximately two miles, and ended when Garrison crashed his car in a ditch near Eastside Highway and Northwood Drive.

He fled the scene on foot. Augusta County deputies and Virginia State Police officers searched the Northwood subdivision, but were unable to locate him.

Garrison was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a ball cap.

The crash was worked by Virginia State Police and additional charges are now pending from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for this incident.

Anyone with information on the location of Edward Ray Garrison are requested to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

